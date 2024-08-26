Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

Take a bath overlooking English Bay in $2.7M heritage Vancouver condo

Megan Devlin
Aug 26 2024, 7:18 pm
1802-1311 Beach Avenue in downtown Vancouver boasts a bathroom with a serious view. (REW)

Ever dreamed of taking a bath in the sky?

That could be the new reality for the buyer of a chic condo atop a heritage building in downtown Vancouver.

The two-bedroom unit at 1311 Beach Avenue just hit the market with an asking price of $2.7 million. It features unobstructed views of English Bay and a bathroom that seriously takes advantage of the southwest exposure.

Tudor Manor condo

REW

“The open-plan design maximizes the stunning views while providing luxurious functionality, featuring top-tier finishes throughout,” the listing reads.

condo

REW

Kitchen

REW

There’s a fireplace to turn stormy nights cozy and a kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and a gas stove with views of the ocean and downtown skyline for the chef.

The eye-catching sky bathtub sits in the primary bedroom, which also features a walk-in closet through the ensuite bathroom.

condo tudor manor

REW

Tudor manor walk in closet

REW

All told the condo offers 1,500 square feet of living space spread over two bedrooms and a den — plus a balcony.

DEN tudor manor condo

REW

Tudor manor balcony

REW

 

The unit is in Tudor Manor, a restored heritage building with a tower on top.

Tudor Manor

REW

The old manor has been renovated to become the building’s lobby and common area, with stained glass windows intact.

Tudor Manor lobby

REW

Does the combination of views, modern interiors, and heritage charm give this condo dream home status in your eyes? Let us know in the comments.

Megan Devlin
+ Real Estate
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
