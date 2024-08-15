NewsReal EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

$22 million Vancouver penthouse comes with glass-bottom sky pool

Megan Devlin
Aug 15 2024, 6:37 pm
A private glass-bottommed pool in the sky at a Vancouver penthouse listed for $22 million. (REW)

There’s a penthouse for sale in downtown Vancouver that comes with a jaw-dropping pool with stunning views of English Bay.

For a cool $22 million you could be the owner of penthouse one at 1568 Alberni Street, the striking Coal Harbour tower by architect Kengo Kuma.

Kengo Kuma penthouse

REW

It features a private glass-bottomed sky pool and hot tub on the patio complete with a wet bar and 270-degree views of downtown, the mountains, and the ocean.

The private pool and spa create sparkling reflections through the three-level home’s 20-foot ceilings.

Kengo Kuma penthouse

REW

There’s a private elevator up to this retreat in the sky, storage for both white and red wine, and a private garage in the parkade.

Penthouse

REW

And if the private pool wasn’t enough, those wishing to bathe indoors can hop in the soaker tub with a view of Coal Harbour.

The three-level home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as access to all amenities in the 43-storey Kengo Kuma tower.

Is all this enough to achieve dream home status? Let us know in the comments.

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
