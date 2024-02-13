Here's what Revelstoke's newest boutique-style hotel looks like

There’s a new spot for mountain towngoers heading west of the Alberta border into BC to stay at.

Hospitality giant Basecamp Resorts just announced a new hotel that’s slated to open in the spring in Revelstoke.

Located at 112 2nd Street East in the town’s core, the brand-new Basecamp Suites Revelstoke is steps away from shopping, dining, and entertainment within the mountain town.

It’s got 31 suites ranging from three-bedroom units to micro-studios, each featuring a fully loaded kitchen, living/dining areas, a washer/dryer and picturesque mountain views.

There are also communal outdoor rooftop hot tubs available.

“We are thrilled to be opening another hotel in this beautiful pristine destination and to provide visitors with a home-away-from-home while they take in all that Revelstoke has to offer,” Sky McLean, founder and CEO of Basecamp Resorts, said in a statement.

“Revelstoke is a must-visit Canadian mountain town, filled with incredible culture, art, craft breweries and restaurants, stunning scenery and limitless adventures.”

Reservations are now available to book online for the hotel that will open on May 17.

Basecamp Resorts also announced that another new hotel property — Northwinds Hotel Revelstoke — will be reopening this summer after undergoing extensive renovations.