Take a look inside Canada's "grooviest new hotel" in Banff

Banff just got a groovy new hotel option that practically begs you to stick around, and with its mid-century ski lodge vibes and year-round patio, we can’t wait to sit poolside with a drink in hand.

Moxy Banff, slated to open in January 2024, is the result of a $30 million renovation of The Voyager Inn, Banff’s first commercial motor hotel, originally constructed in 1964.

The hotel’s brand of “playful and fun” accommodations began in 2014 with the launch of Moxy Milan and has grown to over 125 locations across the globe. Moxy Banff has been developed in partnership with Drumheller-based company Canalta Hotels and is part of Mariott Bonvoy’s portfolio of hotel brands.

“While most hotels in Banff offer a traditional mountain hotel experience, Moxy Banff stands out from the crowd with its cool, vintage, mid-century modern vibes and unique guest experience,” says Brooke Christianson, VP of Canalta Hotels.

Moxy Banff has a bold mid-century design anchored in the centre by Bar Moxy and flanked on both sides by expansive rundle stone walls and unique precast guest wings that float over the parkades.

The guest experience starts with a trip back in time as guests enter the hotel to check in at the retro bar. It sets the tone for the rest of your stay, as every guest receives a complimentary cocktail upon check-in.

Moxy Bar evokes a retro ski vibe with its racetrack design and chairlift-inspired liquor baskets.

Adding to the vibes, the bar’s doors open right into the courtyard, perfect for lounging by the fire or taking a dip in the year-round hot pools.

“Fun is what we do best, so it’s no surprise that we’ve integrated playful opportunities for guests into our programming,” says Sudeep Sandhu, Moxy Banff captain.

“The Moxy Banff team will have scheduled activities for guests to enjoy, and we aren’t afraid to throw in spontaneous, ‘you just had to be there’ options too. We can’t wait to welcome guests from near and far to experience the new hotel on the block.”

You might also like: All 20+ restaurants and cafes to check out on Banff and Lake Louise’s Hot Chocolate Trail

Blimp my ride: Airships are trying to make a comeback

"The Curse": How and when to watch Nathan Fielder's bizarre new comedy series

Looking at the rooms, Moxy Banff’s room designs are smart and efficient. The unique room designs include toe-to-toe beds that increase floor space while creating a giant daybed for lounging.

There are rooms with double bunks, kitchenettes and lock-off suites that make two rooms into one.

“The designs are not the only part of this new hotel’s charm. Moxy Hotels are known for its good times and upscale experiences, and Moxy Banff will be no different,” says Christianson.

“With daily programming designed to encourage guests to mingle, get out of their rooms and experience all that Banff has to offer, Moxy Banff is as fun as it is chic.”

This first-of-its-kind hotel in the heart of the Canadian Rockies is sure to blow your socks off!

When: Opening January 2024

Address: 555 Banff Avenue, Banff