Three people rescued from balconies in Port Moody townhouse fire

Firefighters in Port Moody pulled three people to safety from the balcony of a townhouse that went up in flames Monday morning.

Port Moody Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the blaze that engulfed a row of townhomes in the Heritage Woods area before 5 am. The entire building was being eaten by the orange flames as firetrucks lit up the street.

Three occupants were rescued from their balconies, and multiple pets were brought to safety as well.

This morning at 440 am PMFR crews responded to a townhome structure fire in the Heritage Woods area. Crews rescued 3 occupants from balconies on arrival. Multiple pets were rescued as well. Great job by PMFR crews and an off duty Surrey Firefighter. pic.twitter.com/oN6kJuhz1G — PortMoodyFireRescue (@PortMoodyFR) August 7, 2023



“Great job by PMFR crews and an off-duty Surrey firefighter,” the fire department said in a tweet.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.