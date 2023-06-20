17 firetrucks battled a massive tent fire in downtown Vancouver
People in downtown Vancouver awoke to the sound of sirens early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out inside a tent, leading to a major response from firefighters.
Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said the three-alarm fire was accidentally caused by a smoker’s material inside of the tent structure.
It broke out just before 1 am on Richards and West Pender Streets and grew to about 200 square feet in size.
- You might also like:
- 20-foot flames engulf house under construction in East Vancouver
- Apartment fire sends dark smoke over downtown Vancouver (VIDEO)
- Number of reported assaults, fires, and overdoses drop following Hastings decampment
“Multiple small explosions were heard from callers and firefighters from propane and butane containers. The fire was upgraded to a 3rd alarm response consisting of 17 fire apparatus due to the fire size and access into the area,” a release on the city’s website reads.
Smoke spread to nearby buildings but luckily no one was hurt and the fire was knocked down quickly, officials said.