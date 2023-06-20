17 firetrucks battled a massive tent fire in downtown Vancouver

People in downtown Vancouver awoke to the sound of sirens early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out inside a tent, leading to a major response from firefighters.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said the three-alarm fire was accidentally caused by a smoker’s material inside of the tent structure.

It broke out just before 1 am on Richards and West Pender Streets and grew to about 200 square feet in size.

“Multiple small explosions were heard from callers and firefighters from propane and butane containers. The fire was upgraded to a 3rd alarm response consisting of 17 fire apparatus due to the fire size and access into the area,” a release on the city’s website reads.

Smoke spread to nearby buildings but luckily no one was hurt and the fire was knocked down quickly, officials said.