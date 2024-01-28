Comically bad parking job by Tesla driver caught on camera in Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver residents are once again shaming a driver with terrible parking etiquette. One person even asks, “How can they get their driver’s license?”

Benny Chui shared the photo on the Richmond Learns to Park and Drive Facebook page after he spotted a black Tesla parked in the CF Richmond Centre parking lot driving lane ahead of a stop line.

Since posting, the photo sparked many jokes from Facebook users who suggested the driver is taking the stop line a little too seriously.

“He ‘stopped,’ so nothing wrong ,” one person wrote

Others joked that, “Technically, they are parking within the lines.”

“Creative. I like it,” another person said.

Facebook users pointed out that this is not the first time they’ve seen someone park at the stop line.

“I think I have seen this spot taken as a parking spot by so many cars may be they need a sign there ,” one person said.

“They need permanent towing staff at that mall ,” another person added.