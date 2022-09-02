The Backstreet Boys were recently in Vancouver and concertgoers are still swooning over their epic performance. And lucky fans who were able to snag tickets to the post-show shindig were in for a special treat.

The official DNA World Tour afterparty was held at Mansion Nightclub after Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson’s performance at Rogers Arena on August 24.

Mansion Nightclub, a 9,000 sq ft entertainment destination at Paradox Hotel Vancouver was rocking out to the legendary boy band’s greatest hits.

And fans were even spotted taking selfies with the boys in between songs.

Backstreet Boys are in the midst of their DNA World Tour, which began in 2019 but came to a halt from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re slated to finish off their North American leg on September 14 in Oklahoma City, before heading to Europe, South America, and Oceania, ending the tour on March 11, 2023, nearly three years after the initial cancellation.

With files from Adam Laskaris