Drake has been living his best life this summer.

With his new album, Honestly Nevermind, and the return of his OVO Fest, Drizzy continues to make headlines and this time it’s for vacationing in Turks and Caicos with some big names.

Drake was seen kicking it with NBA superstar Kevin Durant and decorated rapper J. Cole on the island that Drake has frequented as a second home over the years.

Videos and photos have been circulating on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g)

The stars are seen pictured with life jackets, as they’ve been hitting the water for some jet ski fun in the sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g)

Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant in Turks & Caicos with Drake pic.twitter.com/j2OchsRvXn — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) August 31, 2022

It’s been all love between Drake and Kevin Durant, who share a bit of a history together when it comes to the recruitment of the NBA star to Drizzy’s beloved Toronto Raptors.

As the Global Ambassador of the team, Drake attempted to recruit Durant at OVO Fest back in 2014 which led to a $25K fine for the team.

Durant has even been linked to the Raptors as recent as this summer, with rumours swirling about a potential move to Toronto. He ultimately ended up staying in Brooklyn.

As far as J. Cole is concerned, Drake was actually the one to thank for the recruitment of his brief stint with the Scarborough Shooting Stars this year.

Naturally, fans have began demanding the two finally collaborate on music again.

Drake and J Cole doing everything together but releasing a joint album — thakidd★ (@karterjhay) September 1, 2022

Drake and J. Cole hanging out often and not dropping more music together is evil — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) August 31, 2022

Make music together

Drake and J. Cole: Noooooo, that’s not what we are going to do.



Go on trips together and take pictures

Drake and J. Cole: Yessssssss, that’s what we are going to do. https://t.co/mSmgeKpcQ6 — CLB𓅓⚡️⚡️ (@aytheking_) September 1, 2022

There’s no telling what could come from the three superstars as they continue to make waves in their respective industries — and on vacation.