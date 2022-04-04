EventsConcerts

Tickets for Shawn Mendes' Vancouver concert go on sale this week

Al Sciola
Apr 4 2022, 7:24 pm
Shawn Mendes/Instagram
Pop superstar Shawn Mendes will be performing in Vancouver this summer as part of his Wonder World Tour and tickets are about to go on sale!

With 86 arena dates spanning across North America, the UK and Europe, the Toronto native recently announced 13 additional shows in the US and Canada. He is still set to do just one show in Vancouver.

According to a press release, Mendes will be joined by artist Dermot Kennedy during the entire first leg of the North American portion of the tour.

Coming off the success of his 2020 album, Wonder, Mendes released the song “It’ll Be Okay” last fall. It currently has over 265 million streams. Most recently, the 23-year-old released the music video for his single “When You’re Gone.”

His most recent album, Wonder, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 Chart in multiple worldwide markets, marking Mendes’ fourth straight #1 album. Since becoming a household name in 2017, Mendes has amassed 62 billion global streams and 10 billion video views.

Tickets for the added North American dates will be available via presales that begin Wednesday, April 6 at 10 am local time and go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 8 at 10 am local time.

The added tickets for all previously announced North American shows will be available on April 8 (time varies by market). For presale info, you can download the ShawnAccess app or sign up at ShawnAccess.com.

 

Shawn Mendes — Wonder World Tour

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
When: July 2, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Tickets: Online

