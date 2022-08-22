YOU’RE INVITED to join LaSalle College Vancouver’s Open House to learn about its different fields of study, available programs, creative careers, and cutting-edge online and on-campus facilities!

It might be blazing hot outside, but back-to-school season is just around the corner. With only two weeks until kids and university students are back in class, we’ve rounded up the best hot tech gadgets for the new year right here.

MacBook Air M2

The latest version of the MacBook Air ($1,499) hit stores in July, just in time for back-to-school. This light and compact computer is thinner, lighter (just 2.7 pounds), and faster, perfect for schlepping around campus. Other upgrades include a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a four-speaker sound system, up to 18 hours of battery life, and MagSafe charging. It comes in four colours: midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray.

For students looking for something more heavy duty, there’s also the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new M2 chip ($1,574). This model has 24GV of fast, unified memory, as well as up to 20 hours of battery life.

Bonus: Apple has year-round education pricing as well as back-to-school offer: students get a gift card of up to $210 and 20% off AppleCare+, as well as one month free of Apple Music and Apple TV+, which leads to a $5.99 discounted monthly fee.

Headphones

Whether you’re tuning into a virtual lecture, attending a tutorial on Zoom or jamming to tunes in-between classes, a solid pair of headphones is a must.

Apple’s sleekly designed AirPods remain a fan favorite, defining the wirelesss category for years. With the third-generation AirPods ($239), students can enjoy an incredible listening experience while also tapping into features like Adaptive EQ and Spatial Audio. New versions can also be engraved for a personal touch.

Stylish gals will also vibe with Kim Kardashian’s new Beats Fit Pro headsets ($249.95) in three signature neutrals: the cream Moon, beige Dune and chocolate brown Earth.

Google Nest Hub

Make the experience of waking up more pleasant with Google Nest Hub’s 2nd Gen Smart Display ($129). The Google Assistant enabled device includes a Sunrise Alarm that’s customizable with tons of features (like music).

Beyond being a bedside tool, users can also control things within the home such as locking the doors, turning on lights, monitoring doorbells and more — as well as watch shows and play games. Available at Best Buy.

Flatscreen TV by Samsung

Television screens aren’t just for entertainment these days — especially the smart ones. This Samsung model (the 50″ 2022 Q82B QLED 4k Smart TV, starting at $1,149.99) can be a powerful education cool with smart features, such as the ability to stream lectures and playback class-related content.

Also includes Dolby Atmos sound technology. Available in various sizes from 50″ to 85″.

Dyson’s Pure Cool Me Personal Purifying Fan

For the dorm room. The Dyson Pure Cool Me™ personal purifying fan ($399.99) removes gases and 99.7% of pollutants all while keeping you cool thanks to high-velocity air jets over a convex surface.

This one includes a sleep timer, operating between 30 minutes and eight hours. As if it wasn’t already easy and convenient, there’s built-in reminders to show when filters need a swap.

Cubii JR2 Under Desk Elliptical

Between school and work (or an internship), finding time to hit the gym can be tough. The Cubii JR2 Under Desk Elliptical ($269.99) is an easy solution for that problem, allowing students to work out right at their desks or while watching TV.

The compact and light weight design also makes it easy to transport. Includes eight resistance levels for smooth motion, and the option to choose how tough you want to go.

SWFT Fleet e-bike

eTransportation is all the rage these days, especially on campus. Get around school in style on the SWFT Fleet 26″ Electro Bike ($1,499), which is equipped with versatile tires and a motor that gets up to 31.8 km/h.

The longline detachable battery will keep you going up to almost 60 km before requiring a recharge.

NuPower Power Bank

Phones and laptops can run low on battery when you’re running around. Avoid dead electronics with a battery back, like the 20000 mAh model from NuPower ($44.99).

This sleekly designed on-the-go solution takes up minimal space, but allows multiple charges — and also allows you to simultaneously charge multiple items. Include USB ports and a USB-C port. Available from Best Buy.

Tablet

The tablet vertical is exploding with options these days. For a laptop alternative or lighter work, some students might prefer this in-between option.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 ($999) has a larger 12.4-inch screen to the regular one and allows you to also take handwritten lecture notes with a S pen — replacing a notebook should you wish. Multi-tasking is also welcome on this one, allowing you to use the Multi-Window option to divide your screen (meaning you can take notes, surf the web, watch something or chat with a friend all at once).

For the loyal Apple customers, there’s also the new iPad Air (starting at $749). This light and thin option comes in an array of colors, such as purple, blue, pink and space gray. The Ultra Wide camera is great for a video meeting option with fellow classmates. Also includes a USB-C port.

For those who love a more traditional keyboard experience, the silicon Magic Keyboard ($179) can also be added, along with an Apple Pencil ($159) for taking hand written notes.

Nespresso Machine

Every student (almost) needs a cup of Joe to get going in the morning — especially with those early classes. Just in time for back-t0-school, Nespresso Canada has launched a timely sale, including compact Vertuo Piano Black Head Flat ($149 from $259).

Each individual capsule is recognized with a barcode, allowing the intelligent machine to customize it’s brewing to make sure your espresso is just right. Has the ability to make four different cup sizes and comes with a one-year warranty.

Saje Diffuser

School an be stressful, so self-care is essential. Enjoy the benefits of essential oils with Vancouver-based Saje’s new Aroma Wander Portable & Rechargeable model in Charcoal (out Sept. 9).

This sleekly designed option last three hours continuously or six hours intermittent, and allows you to move it around from room to room for maximum enjoyment. The brand is also releasing a series of new oil blends just in time for fall, including the Chai, Wild Fir and Cedar Ember scents ($20 each).