Baby in stroller struck by car at BC crosswalk, dragged two blocks

A baby and a pedestrian were injured this week after a vehicle hit them at a crosswalk in BC, police report.

According to the Sea to Sky RCMP, at around 8:30 pm on Monday, it received numerous calls that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian and a baby in a stroller near Pemberton and Second Avenue in downtown Squamish.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene, and when it was found about two blocks away with the driver, “the baby stroller, with the baby inside, was lodged into the front of the vehicle and appeared to have been dragged from the collision.”

The pedestrian and baby sustained non-life-threatening injuries and received medical attention.

The driver was arrested.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing, but no other information about the incident will be provided at this time.

Mounties are calling on the public to help.

“Anyone [with] dashcam, doorbell/home security cameras in the downtown Squamish areas of Second Avenue/Pemberton Avenue, to Fourth Avenue/Winnipeg Avenue, between the hours of 8 pm to 9 pm [is asked] to contact police,” police said in a statement.

Anyone who witnessed the incident but has not spoken to police yet can call the Sea to Sky RCMP-Squamish at 604-892-6100.