Witnesses gobsmacked as crossbow pulled out from under BC playground carousel (PHOTO)

Police have recovered a crossbow after a witness at a BC park claimed to have seen two people digging up a firearm from under a carousel.

On Wednesday morning, a Twitter user said that while they were at a park, they saw two people run into the area “digging around in the wood chips under the merry-go-round.”

The Twitter user went on to say that they saw the pair pulled out “an AR style rifle” and “5 bullets!”

“They stuffed the gun in the red bag and headed towards Tolmie [Avenue] then Blanshard [Street].”

5 bullets! They stuffed the gun in the red bag and headed towards Tolmie then Blanshard. The cops took a pic of my pic and are scouring the neighbourhood right now looking for them. #adrenalinerush @CityOfVictoria @Dave_Eby @mikefarnworthbc — ⒼⒻ Friends call me Ⓖ (@gfaller6) April 26, 2023

Victoria Police responded to the incident, and the department has since confirmed two people have been taken into custody and it seized a “prohibited weapon.”

However, it was not the weapon the witness thought they saw.

Police said in a tweet that it had recovered a crossbow, which was thought to have been a firearm buried in a playground.

Officers have taken 2 people into custody & recovered a crossbow – which is a prohibited weapon – after a report that 2 people recovered what appeared to be a firearm that had been buried in a playground. #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) April 26, 2023

The witness has since tweeted an apology for “any undue stress.”

“I’ll be more careful in the future about these kinds of tweets,” they said.

Police confirmed the incident occurred at a children’s playground at Quadra Heights Playground.