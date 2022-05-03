Jason Speers has spent his entire career working in telecommunications. His favourite part of the day is meeting and interacting with customers.

“A key element to success in any business is customer service, we have to be obsessive about the experience,” Speers told Daily Hive. “When people are happy, they let us know, and that feels great.”

Providing customers with the best home internet service is Speers’ mission, which is why the Richmond resident launched Babbl Communications in 2021.

BC’s newest home internet provider was created after Speers saw a need in the local market.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babbl Communications Ltd. (@heybabbl)

You might also like: Fantuan Delivery founders cook up success at home and around the world

Totem Design House: Indigenous-owned brand working to end exploitation of First Nations art

Vancouver tech collective helping BC sector reach new global frontiers

“I grew up in telecommunications and worked for one of the major providers for nearly 20 years before starting Babbl,” explained Speers, the founder and president of Babbl. “When I parted ways with my employer, it dawned on me that this side of the country lacks choice for internet service providers when compared to Eastern Canada.

“In parallel with the lack of choice, we also pay high prices for our internet. I wanted to change all of this.”

The telecoms entrepreneur explains that Babbl offers “easy, breezy home internet services” with a variety of plans available in an all-digital experience.

“You order online, the modem gets activated and shipped within a few days. When it arrives on your doorstep it’s plug-and-play ready,” said Speers. “‘Simple everything’ is one of our guiding principles and that’s how we are building our company.

The company also offers a no-hassle cancellation policy and no contract to align with its goal of making its services as simple as possible for its customers.

“Babbl Internet is a premium internet service at a reduced price,” said Speers. “With everything around us increasing in cost, we are here to help the average user save money and continue to enjoy their internet experience as expected.

“We’re not trying to compete with the “Big Guys” we just want the market to know that there are other providers.”

Babbl is currently available throughout Metro Vancouver, parts of the Fraser Valley, and along the Sea to Sky Corridor including Whistler and Squamish. Its services are also provided throughout Southern Vancouver Island from Campbell River to Victoria.

For more information, visit heybabbl.ca.