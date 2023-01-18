Just in time for the January blues, Tim Hortons has introduced an all-new lineup of drinks with a tropical twist.

If you’re looking to try something different from your usual order, Tim Hortons has added three new beverages to the menu: the Vanilla Coconut Cold Brew, the espresso-based Vanilla Coconut Latte, and Vanilla Coconut Cappuccino. The new drinks are all made with premium Arabica beans.

And just to make it a little extra, the latte and cappuccino are topped with toasted coconut, while the cold brew is topped with a layer of espresso-infused foam. The drinks can all be customized with your choice of cream or milk, or oat and almond if you prefer your drinks dairy-free.

“The combination of rich vanilla flavours with just the right hint of coconut tastes delicious in a hot Latte or Cappuccino, or in a Cold Brew,” said Victoria Stewart, director of beverage innovation at Tim Hortons. “If you’re looking to elevate your coffee routine with something new, you have to give our Vanilla Coconut beverages a try.”

The drinks are available across Canada for a limited time.