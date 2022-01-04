A&W Canada serving up fresh cups of coffee for $1 this winter
With winter in full swing, A&W Canada is here to help keep you warm and awake this new year with fresh cups of coffee.
Until March 15, A&W will be serving up fresh brews of coffee for $1 plus tax, any size.
Dine-in or take it on the run, the fast food chain will have this promotion available for anyone looking for a pick-me-up this brisk season.
Want to jump on this offer? No coupon is necessary; just head to your nearest A&W before the March 2022 ends.