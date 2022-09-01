CuratedPop CultureCelebrities

Avril Lavigne recreates teenage photo on Hollywood Walk of Fame, but this time with her own star (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
|
Sep 1 2022, 8:44 pm
Avril Lavigne recreates teenage photo on Hollywood Walk of Fame, but this time with her own star (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
@imagerybyoscar/HCC

Avril Lavigne received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and she did it in true pop-punk fashion.

Lavigne, who hails from Napanee, Ontario, unveiled the star alongside fellow musician Machine Gun Kelly and her family and friends during a public ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday.

But it turns out this isn’t the first time the 37-year-old has set foot on the famed stretch of sidewalk.

During her speech, Lavigne shared a photograph of her teenage self posing next to what may or may not be Tom Cruise’s star, according to Variety.

“So, I’m 16 years old and I’m on my first trip to Hollywood, and of course, I had to visit the Hollywood Walk of Fame because it’s iconic,” said Lavigne.

In the photo, she’s wearing a sweater with a message that’s pretty on brand for the skater girl: “Skateboarding is not a crime.”

And it’s the same sweater she slipped on before unveiling and getting shots with her own Hollywood star.

Lavigne threw up the rock-on hand signs as they uncovered her star.

And of course, she had to snap a photo with a skateboard emblazoned with her name and “Sk8er Boi.”

Last, but certainly not least, she recreated her teenage photo in a truly full-circle moment.

“Look, Mom. I got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ⭐️,” tweeted the singer.

Lavigne’s fans also shared how proud they were of the pop-punk icon.

The unveiling coincides with the 20th anniversary of her debut album Let Go, which featured hit singles “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi.”

The record catapulted Lavigne to international stardom and even earned her the unofficial title of Canada’s pop-punk princess.

Lavigne ended her speech aptly.

“I’m so grateful — to party with you all after.”

Isabelle DoctoIsabelle Docto
+ Curated
+ Pop Culture
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.