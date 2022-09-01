Avril Lavigne recreates teenage photo on Hollywood Walk of Fame, but this time with her own star (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Avril Lavigne received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and she did it in true pop-punk fashion.

Lavigne, who hails from Napanee, Ontario, unveiled the star alongside fellow musician Machine Gun Kelly and her family and friends during a public ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday.

But it turns out this isn’t the first time the 37-year-old has set foot on the famed stretch of sidewalk.

During her speech, Lavigne shared a photograph of her teenage self posing next to what may or may not be Tom Cruise’s star, according to Variety.

“So, I’m 16 years old and I’m on my first trip to Hollywood, and of course, I had to visit the Hollywood Walk of Fame because it’s iconic,” said Lavigne.

In the photo, she’s wearing a sweater with a message that’s pretty on brand for the skater girl: “Skateboarding is not a crime.”

And it’s the same sweater she slipped on before unveiling and getting shots with her own Hollywood star.

20 years later, Avril Lavigne received her star wearing the same sweatshirt from the first time she visited the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. pic.twitter.com/gw9FKn13B5 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 31, 2022

Lavigne threw up the rock-on hand signs as they uncovered her star.

Avril Lavigne’s star is uncovered at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. https://t.co/TdxY5NOVkU pic.twitter.com/OzDemAn7J2 — Variety (@Variety) August 31, 2022

And of course, she had to snap a photo with a skateboard emblazoned with her name and “Sk8er Boi.”

Avril Lavigne poses with her star and skateboard on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. https://t.co/TdxY5NOVkU pic.twitter.com/cJoc2y4ZCN — Variety (@Variety) August 31, 2022

Last, but certainly not least, she recreated her teenage photo in a truly full-circle moment.

Congrats to @AvrilLavigne on her Walk of Fame star. She said, “This was the best day of my life!” The photo is a reenactment of when she first came to Hollywood at age 16. She wore the same hoodie again, 20 years later! #walkoffame 📷@imagerybyoscar/HCC pic.twitter.com/rWrovgco0u — Walk of Fame (@WalkofFameStar) September 1, 2022

“Look, Mom. I got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ⭐️,” tweeted the singer.

Look Mom. I got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/u3Cozv7lc2 — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) August 31, 2022

Lavigne’s fans also shared how proud they were of the pop-punk icon.

this is everything, everything that i wanted, avril lavigne you deserve the world pic.twitter.com/Hhr7yaXykY — sk8er (@headabovewter) September 1, 2022

The unveiling coincides with the 20th anniversary of her debut album Let Go, which featured hit singles “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi.”

The record catapulted Lavigne to international stardom and even earned her the unofficial title of Canada’s pop-punk princess.

Lavigne ended her speech aptly.

“I’m so grateful — to party with you all after.”