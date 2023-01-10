An avalanche near Nelson kills a police officer, critically injures another

An avalanche in Nelson, BC, has killed one police officer and left another critically injured.

Late Monday night, a Facebook page for the City of Nelson confirmed the police officers were on snowmobiles near Kaslo when they were struck.

“The Nelson Police Board, the City of Nelson, and the Nelson Police Department offer their condolences and support to the families at this time,” the post concluded.

So far, details about the incident are sparse and the officers’ identities have not been revealed, but officials say more information will be released to the public “in the coming days.”

Avalanche Canada says the Kaslo area was, and remains, under “considerable” danger. Mountain ranges close by threaten weather conditions in the area.

“Considerable” is the third of five levels on the weather body’s danger scale. “Under considerable danger, natural avalanches are possible and human-triggered ones are likely,” its glossary reads.

“Avalanche conditions are considered dangerous and careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision making is essential.”