A disturbing discovery inside a Surrey home has led to a homicide investigation after three people were found dead in the Fraser Heights area Monday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP was called to the home near 156th Street and 112th Avenue around noon.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered three deceased persons inside the home, who are believed to be part of the same family. No one else was located at the property,” the Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit said in a release.

At this time, investigators are not releasing the names or ages of those found dead.

IHIT did not reveal the cause of death, only that this case is still in the evidence-gathering phase.

“[Investigators] however do not believe that there is any ongoing risk to public safety.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at [email protected]

This is a developing story.