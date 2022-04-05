Canadian photographer captures northern lights from 37,000 feet in the air (PHOTOS)

As the saying goes, “no one looks back on their life and remembers the nights they got plenty of sleep.” That’s certainly true for many passengers on an airplane with a Canadian photographer who caught a late-night northern lights show.

On a redeye flight from Calgary to Halifax on April 1, most of the travellers were asleep while the aurora borealis danced across the sky.

Luckily for Calgarian Matt Melnyk, he was awake and pulled out his camera to capture some stunning images of nature’s light show.

Melnyk told Daily Hive in an email that his photos were taken at 37,000 feet in the air. While he doesn’t have an exact location, the images were captured somewhere between Saskatchewan and Ontario.

When asked about the reaction of other passengers to this incredible display, Melnyk replied “I believe everyone else was sleeping so I was the only one as far as I know!”

The photographer said that the northern lights lasted nearly the whole flight until the sun began to rise.

Clearly being a night owl can pay off!