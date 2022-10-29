Canadian tennis star Félix Auger-Aliassime upsets world No. 1 again

Félix Auger-Aliassime has hit beast mode.

And he’s taken out the world’s No. 1-ranked player in the process.

Auger-Aliassime has advanced to his third straight final, at the ATP 500 tournament in Basel, Switzerland, after cruising to a 6-3, 6-2 victory against Carlos Alcaraz for his third straight win over the world’s top-ranked star.

A THIRD consecutive final!!! 🤯 Félix Auger-Aliassime taks down World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz at the #SwissIndoorsBasel and will play for his 3rd straight title and 4th overall! The best player in the world right now? 💪🇨🇦@nationalbank pic.twitter.com/JNwHE1fAyt — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) October 29, 2022

“So far it has been very close to perfect [in Basel]”, Auger-Aliassime after the match, according to Tennis Canada. “I’ve been serving amazing, not getting broken once yet. There’s still one match to go, but it’s been a fantastic week, [I have] played some great tennis, and again today against the best player in the world. It’s an amazing win, so I’m really happy with my level and hopefully, I can go all the way.”

The 22-year-old Canadian has had the 19-year-old Spaniard’s number, to say the least. He also upset him at the Davis Cup last month and at the U.S. Open last year.

Auger-Aliassime is currently ranked No. 9 in the world after moving up one spot from his No. 10 slotting.

He’s in line to win his third consecutive title in Sunday’s final, either against Roberto Bautista Agut or Holger Rune, after winning championships in Florence and Antwerp.