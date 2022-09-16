Five days ago Carlos Alcaraz was on top of the world, having won the US Open and becoming World No. 1 for the first time in his young career.

On Friday, the 19-year-old Spaniard was knocked down a peg.

Felix Auger-Aliassime upset Alcaraz at the Davis Cup in Valencia today, storming back after losing the first set to win 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2.

Felix flying high! 🤩🇨🇦 Auger Aliassime fights back from a set down to win an exhilarating match, 6-7(3) 6-4 6-2 🙌#DavisCup #byRakuten | @TennisCanada pic.twitter.com/L00cHqWrIL — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 16, 2022

The turning point in the match came when Auger-Aliassime broke Alcaraz’s serve to go up 5-4 in the second set. The Canadian broke Alcaraz’s serve twice in the third set, first to go up 1-0, and again to make it 4-1.

The match win evened the Davis Cup tie between Canada and Spain at 1-1, with Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil later securing the best-of-three victory for Canada in doubles.

Canada is now 2-0 at the Davis Cup, placing them first in Group B.

CAN. YOU. BELIEVE IT. Vasek Pospisil and Félix Auger-Aliassime with a monumental comeback to win today's @DavisCup tie agaisnt Spain! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦

pic.twitter.com/SHMA86HcsD — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) September 16, 2022

The win was a great bounce-back for Auger-Aliassime, who dropped five spots in the ATP world rankings after he was upset in the second round at the US Open. The Montreal native is currently the top-ranked Canadian on the men’s tour, at World No. 13.