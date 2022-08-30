Bianca Andreescu calls out outfit manufacturer at US Open (VIDEO)

Bianca Andreescu faced an unusual opponent while on the court at yesterday’s first round of the US Open: her dress.

During her first-round matchup against Harmony Tan, the 22-year-old Canadian had to take a break from the match in order to deal with an outfit change, unsatisfied with what she was wearing from Nike.

“Can this not count as one of my changeovers because, I mean, it’s not my fault, it’s Nike’s fault. This dress is so bad,” Andreescu told the umpire.

The umpire then approved the request.

“Okay, I need to go. This is really bad,” she added, before returning to the court in a new outfit.

Following the change, Andreescu made quick work of her opponent. Though the match lasted three sets, Andreescu dominated in two of them, winning 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 over Tan.

“It was just bothering me on some forehands. I just felt like it was kind of coming up a bit. Obviously, the wind didn’t help,” Andreescu told reporters following the match. “But I meant no disrespect with what I said to the umpire. I was trying to convince him to not take away that washroom break, because I know we only get two. He was very nice to say it was totally okay.

Andreescu also said she doesn’t have any further issues with her sponsor.

“I could have definitely used a different choice of wording,” she added. “So I apologize to anyone I disrespected. I love Nike and I hope I can be with them for the rest of my life!”

Andreescu is aiming to win her second major championship, having previously won the US Open in 2019 at age 19.

Andreescu will face Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in tomorrow’s second-round match, with the time yet to be announced.