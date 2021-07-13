Assault with sword sends two to hospital with life-threatening injuries: VPD

Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an alleged assault with a sword that occurred on Monday night.

Police in Vancouver say the incident occurred at approximately 7:30 pm at an apartment building near Spruce Street and West 12th Avenue.

A number of people called 911 to report that “one man was attacking another outside.”

“One suspect had a sword and had reportedly crawled through the window of a ground-level apartment,” Vancouver Police Department (VPD) Sergeant Steve Addison said in an emailed statement.

When police arrived on the scene shortly after, the 29-year-old suspect reportedly tried to flee.

VPD says that he jumped in front of an occupied vehicle and smashed the windshield, then continued running through traffic while being chased by officers.

“Our officers believed the suspect had committed a violent assault and was trying to harm himself,” Addison added. “When he refused police commands to stop, officers deployed a taser and beanbag shotgun rounds to stop the suspect and safely take him into custody.”

The 59-year-old suspect suffered life-threatening injuries during the initial assault before police arrived. They, as well as the suspect, were taken to hospital and are known to each other.

Police say that they’re working to determine how the injuries occurred. At this point in time, the incident is still under investigation and no charges have been laid.