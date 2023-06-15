Arrest made in fatal stabbing by Surrey high school

Following the tragic death of a teenager in Surrey this past fall, police have made an arrest.

According to Surrey RCMP, one man has been arrested “as a result of advancements in the ongoing investigation” in relation to the 2022 stabbing of 18-year-old Mahekpreet Sethi.

“There are still witnesses out there that have yet to come forward. Now is the time to do the right thing,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “If you or one of your loved ones have information about this tragedy, and you have yet to speak to the police, contact IHIT or the Surrey RCMP immediately.”

On November 22, 2022, Sethi suffered life-threatening injuries and was brought to the hospital, where he later died despite life-saving measures after he was allegedly stabbed in the parking lot of the Tamanawis Secondary School, located at 12600 66 Avenue, near Newton.

At the time of the incident, Ritinder Matthew with the Surrey school district told Daily Hive that the victim was not a member of the school community and that support for staff and students were made available.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT. You can also reach IHIT by email at [email protected].

With files from Amir Ali