Did you lose half a kilogram of cocaine? Well, an RCMP department found it and said you can contact them if the drugs were yours.

In a social media post to X this morning, Mission RCMP said officers found someone’s drugs in a public restroom.

“If the drugs are yours & you want to report them lost or stolen, please call Mission RCMP,” it sarcastically said. “We will set up an interview in jail cell #3.”

Half kg of cocaine found in ceiling of public restroom. If the drugs are yours & you want to report them lost or stolen, please call Mission RCMP. We will set up an interview in jail cell #3. Please bring proof of purchase, or other evidence so we can confirm the drugs are yours. — Mission RCMP (@MissionRCMP) November 20, 2023

The department joked that the owner should even bring evidence they purchased it to ensure they were the rightful owner.

Some social media users got a laugh out of the RCMP posts.

In BC, possession of cocaine is legal as long as it follows very strict guidelines.

The exemption allows adults to possess small quantities of certain drugs without facing criminal charges. This exemption will allow anyone in BC age 18 or older to possess up to 2.5 grams of MDMA, methamphetamine, cocaine, or opioids for personal use.

Individuals will not face arrest for possession, and the substances will not be seized, but half a kilogram of cocaine is about 497 grams more than is legally allowed and, therefore, would merit a criminal charge.