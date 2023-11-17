NewsCrime

Two people arrested after stabbing inside Guildford Town Centre in Surrey

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
|
Nov 17 2023, 4:03 pm
Two people arrested after stabbing inside Guildford Town Centre in Surrey
Stephen Hawko/X

A fight turned into a stabbing at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey on Thursday afternoon and two people have been arrested.

In a release, Surrey RCMP say officers were called to the mall, along 152nd Street, around 4:30 pm on Thursday and found “a victim who sustained serious injuries.”

That person was rushed to hospital, while Mounties say two suspects were taken into custody at the scene.

Photos on social media show a big police presence at the mall throughout the evening.

Early information suggests there was a fight between two parties, which escalated into one person being stabbed.

If you were in the area and saw what happened, you’re asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 as the Serious Crime Unit and General Investigation Unit continue to investigate.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amanda WawrykAmanda Wawryk
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop