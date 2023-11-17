Two people arrested after stabbing inside Guildford Town Centre in Surrey

A fight turned into a stabbing at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey on Thursday afternoon and two people have been arrested.

In a release, Surrey RCMP say officers were called to the mall, along 152nd Street, around 4:30 pm on Thursday and found “a victim who sustained serious injuries.”

That person was rushed to hospital, while Mounties say two suspects were taken into custody at the scene.

Photos on social media show a big police presence at the mall throughout the evening.

Quite a scene at guildford mall right now #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/NBTnVKK3x6 — Stephen Hawco (@stephenhawco7) November 17, 2023

Early information suggests there was a fight between two parties, which escalated into one person being stabbed.

If you were in the area and saw what happened, you’re asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 as the Serious Crime Unit and General Investigation Unit continue to investigate.