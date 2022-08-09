Arkells fans are on a scavenger hunt for free concert tickets in Vancouver (VIDEO)
Canadian band Arkells is performing in Vancouver this year, and they have set up a little scavenger hunt around the city. Determined fans can hunt down tickets for their show in October at five locations in Vancouver hotspots.
In an Instagram video, Arkells’ lead singer, Max Kerman, calls on Vancouver fans to participate in a scavenger hunt for five concert tickets. He then proceeds to hide the tickets in a book, a plant, under a table, and behind the couch in well-known Vancouver locations.
The band is set to perform in Rogers Arena on October 25.
Find out below where the tickets have been hidden.
Vancouver Public Library
The first ticket can be found at the Vancouver Public Library. Make your way towards the music section and shuffle through the pages of Julia Delano’s Beatles Album book.
Pacific Central Station
Check behind the couch cushions at Pacific Central Station. What other trinkets can you find inside the sofa?
97 West Georgia Street
Make your way to the Aquilini Centre’s west tower and uproot a ticket from the potted plant closest to the entrance.
Megabite Pizza on Granville
Order a pizza at Megabite on Granville Street, and while you’re at it, ask for a ticket to Arkells’ concert.
Kingsgate Mall
For those who are unaware of the scavenger hunt, imagine how odd it would be to see adults crouching around the food court at Kingsgate Mall.
