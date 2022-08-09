Canadian band Arkells is performing in Vancouver this year, and they have set up a little scavenger hunt around the city. Determined fans can hunt down tickets for their show in October at five locations in Vancouver hotspots.

In an Instagram video, Arkells’ lead singer, Max Kerman, calls on Vancouver fans to participate in a scavenger hunt for five concert tickets. He then proceeds to hide the tickets in a book, a plant, under a table, and behind the couch in well-known Vancouver locations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by arkellsmusic (@arkellsmusic)

The band is set to perform in Rogers Arena on October 25.

Find out below where the tickets have been hidden.

Vancouver Public Library

The first ticket can be found at the Vancouver Public Library. Make your way towards the music section and shuffle through the pages of Julia Delano’s Beatles Album book.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EmjaysBookLove📚 (@emjays_booklove)

Pacific Central Station

Check behind the couch cushions at Pacific Central Station. What other trinkets can you find inside the sofa?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Floyd (@anthonyfloyd)

97 West Georgia Street

Make your way to the Aquilini Centre’s west tower and uproot a ticket from the potted plant closest to the entrance.

Megabite Pizza on Granville

Order a pizza at Megabite on Granville Street, and while you’re at it, ask for a ticket to Arkells’ concert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M E G A B I T E P I Z Z A (@megabitepizza)

Kingsgate Mall

For those who are unaware of the scavenger hunt, imagine how odd it would be to see adults crouching around the food court at Kingsgate Mall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chenoa ManyColours (@many_colours)

Arkells is set to perform in Vancouver on October 25 at the Rogers Arena.