Arkells play cupid with surprise on-stage proposal at Ontario show

Two Arkells fans had the time of their lives at a concert on Saturday, April 16, in Oshawa.

Fabian Vargas lives in Toronto and he told Daily Hive that he’d been planning a proposal since October, but the concert had been delayed until April.

“It went better than expected, such great energy and love there,” said Vargas.

“The song ‘My Heart’s Always Yours’ is our song, so I reached out to the Arkells to make sure they would play the song so I could propose and Max [and] his manager Ash made it so much better and got us on stage so I could propose.”

The Arkells shared in an Instagram post how they helped play cupid and coordinate a surprise proposal at their show.

“This week we got a DM from Fabian saying that he was planning to propose to his boyfriend Drew at the show on Saturday night,” Arkells wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by arkellsmusic (@arkellsmusic)

“He had ‘My Heart’s Always Yours’ engraved on the ring, and wanted to do it during their favourite song. So we invited them up – the premise being we needed their energy to lead the dance party – and much to Drew’s surprise Fabian got down on one knee,” they wrote.

“You made this memorable moment unforgettable!!” Fabian replied on Instagram.

“It doesn’t get any better than this ❤️ I can’t believe how you jumped immediately on my crazy proposal and made reality. #fansforlife #lovealwayswins❤️💛💚💙💜”

Vargas said his partner had no idea it was coming.

“He was totally surprised, all of our friends knew, even our waitress, and he thought that we were on stage to dance, and [it] wasn’t until the ring came out that he caught on. So needless to say, it was a great success!”

Congrats to the engaged couple! And if you’re planning a big, romantic gesture, why not try slipping into your favourite band’s DMs?