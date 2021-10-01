Aritzia is hiring 400+ seasonal concierge advisors around Metro Vancouver

Aritzia is hiring hundreds of seasonal staff as it gears up for the busy holiday season ahead.

The fashion company is looking to fill more than 400 seasonal concierge advisor positions at its Vancouver Support Office and New Westminster Distribution Centre.

Starting at $20 per hour, the roles run from October 12 until February 13—the brand’s peak sales period.

The position of concierge associate entails providing virtual customer service to shoppers, including answering questions, delivering selling expertise, and providing styling advice.

Successful candidates will be problem-solvers who love clothes and want to become—or already are—experts in Aritzia’s products.

Beyond creating a connection between clients, clothes, and the brand, staff have ample opportunities for growth and development through the “Best and Brightest Program.”

The perks of bring a concierge associate include being able to set your own schedule and getting an employee discount.

Aritzia’s offices are dog-friendly, and amenities include an on-site gym, beverage service, bike storage, and shower facilities.

The Vancouver Support Office features an on-site dining facility, while the New Westminster Distribution Centre has free parking.

“Our concierge teams elevate what ‘Everyday Luxury’ means for our clients,” said Kate Guenther, Aritzia’s VP of Concierge.

“If looking after our clients with memorable care that delights is a role you’re looking for, Aritzia concierge offers a pathway to a meaningful career with a runway of exciting opportunity.”

Interested? Aritzia is holding a concierge job fair at the Vancouver Convention Centre’s West Building from 8 am to 3 pm on October 1, and 10 am to 6 pm on October 6 and 7.

Applicants can also apply online for the Vancouver and New Westminster-based roles.