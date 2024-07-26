Athletes engaged in heartwarming Paris Olympic Village proposal

Love is already in the air at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

A pair of Argentine athletes are engaged after handball player Pablo Simonet proposed to Maria Campoy, a field hockey player, in the Olympic Village.

A video posted to social media shows Simonet getting on one knee while both the handball and field hockey teams pose for a group photo. Campoy had a priceless look on her face, as did many of her pleasantly surprised teammates when Simonet asked her to marry him.

Campoy said yes before the newly engaged couple was mobbed by their teammates.

Together as a couple since 2015, this is the second time the Argentinian power couple has represented their country at the same Olympics, also doing so at the Rio 2016 Summer Games.

“The woman of my life gave me the yes,” Simonet said on Instagram, in a caption translated from Spanish. “In the dream place, where everything came from and where we fought so much to be. Happiness is total, thank you friends, and few accomplices for making this special and being able to keep this forever. Paris is always a good idea.”

Simonet and Campoy qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics minutes apart at the Pan American Games last year. When Campoy checked her phone in the dressing room after her team qualified, she saw a message from Simonet saying the same.

“[Pablo] left me a message when he entered the locker room. I didn’t know anything and it was doubly exciting,” Campoy told Olympics.com.

Some Olympic events have already begun in France ahead of the opening ceremony, which is taking place on the Seine River in Paris on Friday. Pablo and Maria are in action with their respective teams on Saturday.