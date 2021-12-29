Arctic outflow warning over, but the cold isn't done with BC yet

An icy arctic outflow warning from Environment Canada has ended for Metro Vancouver, even though most of the region is still covered in snow and ice.

In the morning on Wednesday, December 29, the arctic outflow warning that had been in place since Christmas Eve has ended. Metro Vancouver saw windchills of close to -20°C in some places and it was unusually cold throughout the region.

Even though the arctic outflow warning has ended and Metro Vancouver is expected to warm up, it’ll still remain below zero for the rest of 2021.

Here’s what the Environment Canada forecast for Vancouver looks like as of 11 am on Wednesday, December 29:

There’s a 40 percent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Then, snow will start in the evening on Wednesday and fall through until Thursday. New Year’s Eve will be cold and clear during the day, with more snow, and possibly rain, on January 1.

Vancouver can expect anywhere from 5 to 10 cm of snow rapidly accumulating during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday.

Much of the province, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, continues to be under a blanket of weather warnings including snowfall, extreme cold, and arctic outflow.

You can learn more about storm preparedness and find out how you can be ready for severe weather. It’s a good idea to have emergency supplies like flashlights, extra batteries, and ready-to-eat food.