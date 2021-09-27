There’s a bottomless Thanksgiving brunch happening in town, and you’re going to want to be there. Yep, you read that right — ARC Restaurant at Fairmont Waterfront is the place to head if that sounds like your kind of mid-morning holiday delight.

The 900 Canada Place eatery’s executive chef, Michael Pagnacco, has just launched this new seasonal service, and the best part? It’s only $59 per person and $39 for children aged 6-12. Kids under five eat free.

That $59 will get folks unlimited small tasting plates with options such as Liege Waffles, Eggs Benedicts, Croque Madames, and the chef’s turkey skillet.

Bottomless brunch reservations are required and seatings are available Saturday, October 9, through Monday, October 11, between 9 am to 1:30 pm.

Be sure to check out this new service over the holiday weekend if you’re in the area.

ARC Restaurant at Fairmont Waterfront

Address: 900 Canada Place, Vancouver

Phone: 604-691-1818

