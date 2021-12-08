FoodRestaurants & BarsBreakfast & BrunchChristmasFood Events

ARC Restaurant offering all-you-can-eat brunch on Christmas

Dec 8 2021, 3:34 pm
ARC Restaurant offering all-you-can-eat brunch on Christmas
If an unforgettable all-you-can-eat Christmas brunch is at the top of your wish list this year, then my friend, you are in luck.

ARC Restaurant + Bar, located at the Fairmont Waterfront, is hosting an epic holiday brunch on December 25 from 9 am to 2 pm.

It comes fully loaded with popular festive favourites such as roast turkey with stuffing and mashed potatoes, creamy eggnog smoothies, and much-loved brunch staples like avocado toast and waffles.

This brunch is a fantastic option for anyone longing to indulge in a beautiful view alongside their holiday meal. There will also be live music.

 

Here is a glimpse of the menu:

  • Beef Bourguignon
  • Roasted Turkey
  • Prawn Cocktail
  • Duck Poutine
  • Traditional Pork Tourtiere
  • Eggnog Smoothie
  • Granola Parfait
  • Buttermilk Biscuit
  • Avocado Toast
  • Liege Waffle
  • Jerk Fried Chicken
  • Braised Pork Cheeks
  • Croque Madame
  • Salmon Benedict
  • Traditional Benedict
  • Harvest Grain Bowl

This popular event is booking up quickly, so be sure to make your reservation as soon as possible.

Christmas Brunch at ARC Restaurant

When: December 25, 2021, from 9 am to 2 pm
Where: 900 Canada Place, Vancouver
Price: $99 per person; $49 per child age 12 and younger

