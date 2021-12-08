If an unforgettable all-you-can-eat Christmas brunch is at the top of your wish list this year, then my friend, you are in luck.

ARC Restaurant + Bar, located at the Fairmont Waterfront, is hosting an epic holiday brunch on December 25 from 9 am to 2 pm.

It comes fully loaded with popular festive favourites such as roast turkey with stuffing and mashed potatoes, creamy eggnog smoothies, and much-loved brunch staples like avocado toast and waffles.

This brunch is a fantastic option for anyone longing to indulge in a beautiful view alongside their holiday meal. There will also be live music.

Here is a glimpse of the menu:

Beef Bourguignon

Roasted Turkey

Prawn Cocktail

Duck Poutine

Traditional Pork Tourtiere

Eggnog Smoothie

Granola Parfait

Buttermilk Biscuit

Avocado Toast

Liege Waffle

Jerk Fried Chicken

Braised Pork Cheeks

Croque Madame

Salmon Benedict

Traditional Benedict

Harvest Grain Bowl

This popular event is booking up quickly, so be sure to make your reservation as soon as possible.

Christmas Brunch at ARC Restaurant

When: December 25, 2021, from 9 am to 2 pm

Where: 900 Canada Place, Vancouver

Price: $99 per person; $49 per child age 12 and younger