ARC Restaurant offering all-you-can-eat brunch on Christmas
If an unforgettable all-you-can-eat Christmas brunch is at the top of your wish list this year, then my friend, you are in luck.
ARC Restaurant + Bar, located at the Fairmont Waterfront, is hosting an epic holiday brunch on December 25 from 9 am to 2 pm.
It comes fully loaded with popular festive favourites such as roast turkey with stuffing and mashed potatoes, creamy eggnog smoothies, and much-loved brunch staples like avocado toast and waffles.
This brunch is a fantastic option for anyone longing to indulge in a beautiful view alongside their holiday meal. There will also be live music.
Here is a glimpse of the menu:
- Beef Bourguignon
- Roasted Turkey
- Prawn Cocktail
- Duck Poutine
- Traditional Pork Tourtiere
- Eggnog Smoothie
- Granola Parfait
- Buttermilk Biscuit
- Avocado Toast
- Liege Waffle
- Jerk Fried Chicken
- Braised Pork Cheeks
- Croque Madame
- Salmon Benedict
- Traditional Benedict
- Harvest Grain Bowl
This popular event is booking up quickly, so be sure to make your reservation as soon as possible.
Christmas Brunch at ARC Restaurant
When: December 25, 2021, from 9 am to 2 pm
Where: 900 Canada Place, Vancouver
Price: $99 per person; $49 per child age 12 and younger