Parkade group sex rumour “completely false” says Vancouver’s Arbutus Club

A posh Vancouver sport and social club is debunking rumours that some members took part in group sex in its parkade, calling the claims unfounded and damaging.

The Arbutus Club emailed a memo to members on Tuesday, which was shared with Daily Hive. The email addressed rumours about “behaviour unbecoming of members in the club’s parkade.”

“Please note that there is absolutely no validity to this rumour; it is completely false. There has been no reported incident, no ongoing investigation, and no suspensions have been issued.”

The club goes on to say it doesn’t tolerate indecency and that rumours of this nature can damage its reputation. Finally, it threatened punishment for anyone who continues to talk about it.

“Posting any content on public platforms that falsely depicts the club or its members can be defamatory and may result in disciplinary action.”

Several Vancouverites took to social media to weigh in on the situation, with many finding it funny.

“Man, the Arbutus Club issued a statement faster than a professional sports team would. What a day,” Irfaan Gaffar posted on X.

“Always wondered why parking was at a premium at the Arbutus Club,” Kyle Beattle said.

“Arbutus Club: bringing families together in more ways than you can imagine,” Lisa Cheng said.

Daily Hive has reached out to The Arbutus Club for comment.