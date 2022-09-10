Seniors' home care facility proposed next to Arbutus Village in Vancouver

Much-needed seniors’ housing is eyed for the southeast corner of the intersection of Arbutus Street and Nanton Avenue in Vancouver’s Arbutus Ridge neighbourhood.

A new rezoning application by local developer Marcon and seniors’ housing operator Amica calls for a new six-storey care facility replacing six single-family homes at 2092 Nanton Avenue and 4330-4408 Arbutus Street.

This site is just kitty corner from the new Arbutus Centre (Arbutus Village mall) development, and immediately south of the Arbutus Club.

There will be a total of 162 licensed care facility units under the Class B community care facility model.

This includes 129 long-term care units, with 51 studios, 54 one-bedroom units, two one-bedroom units with a den, and 12 two-bedroom units. Another 33 units — including 23 studios and 10 one-bedroom units — will be dedicated to long-term memory care for Alzheimer’s and/or other forms of dementia.

The full-service facility, named Amica Arbutus, will have housekeeping, private dining, concierge services, and 24-hour emergency support care. It will provide a home for those who can no longer care for themselves and require around-the-clock access to professional nursing care.

It is anticipated the facility will see residents who downsized from a single-family home or a nearby condominium. The majority of residents will have previously lived within a few kilometres away from the location.

“This project offers local residents and family members the ability to continue to live in the community as they age. The proposal includes a range of amenities and functional support spaces to ensure residents and care staff have the appropriate spaces for social engagement, healthy living, enriching leisure activities and appropriate delivery of care,” reads the project description.

The building’s total floor area is about 150,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 3.52 times larger than the size of the 42,700 sq ft lot. A single underground level will provide 44 vehicle parking stalls. The design firm is Shift Architecture.

A wide range of new additional housing supply is needed in BC. Over the next two decades, BC’s population of seniors over the age of 75 is projected to more than double.