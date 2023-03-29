April showers set to arrive right on time in Vancouver

It’s finally felt like spring in Vancouver this week with long evenings and warm sunsets again, but the weather is forecast to take a turn back to cloudy and rainy for the weekend.

April arrives on Saturday, and Mother Nature appears ready to deliver with April showers.

Environment and Climate Change Canada predicts it will stay sunny Wednesday and Thursday with highs of 13°C, but Friday will turn slightly cooler — a high of only 10°C — and bring rain.

The showers are forecast to last through the weekend and only taper on Tuesday.

The Weather Network predicts it could get sunny again next week, but with slightly cooler temperatures than this week — with highs of only 7°C.

So if you were thinking about whether to hit up a park or beach and watch the sunset tonight, consider this your sign to get outside while it’s still pleasant out.