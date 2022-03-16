Here are all the details on Apple's new iPhones, Mac and iPad Air

Apple has a slate of brand new products dropping this Friday.
From a more affordable iPhone to an incredibly powerful new Mac desktop set up, there are a lot of specs you’ll need to sift through before swiping your card on these items.
All of these products will be available starting March 18, so here’s what you should know before then.
iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in green and alpine green
Storage: From 128 GB to 1TB
Price: From $999 (iPhone 13 Pro), From $799 (iPhone 13)
This green colour on iPhone 13 is a new addition to the existing lineup. The screen matches seamlessly with the aluminum and glass in the back. The alpine green on the iPhone 13 Pro is made of premium and durable materials. It also uses Apple’s signature stainless steel bands that are colour-matched to the matte glass on the back.
These iPhones showcase the following notable features:
- brighter display
- durable ceramic shield
- cinematic mode when recording videos
- Night mode portraits
- Macro photography
- longer battery life
- latest in 5G technology
iPhone SE
Storage: From 64GB to 256GB
Colours: (Product) Red, Starlight (white), Midnight (black)
Price: From $429
Finally, an iPhone that comfortably fits in your hand again! With a 4.7-inch design, this iPhone can easily fit in your pocket. It also brings back the classic physical home button with touch ID. The A15 bionic chip it contains will allow users to access advanced machine learning experiences like visual lookup, live text and on-device dictation on iOS 15.
Here are some key features:
- Tough glass on the front and back
- 5G connectivity
- Longer battery life
- New 12 megapixel camera
- Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and depth control
- Smart HDR
- 4K video recording
- Night mode time-lapse
You can read Daily Hive’s review of the iPhone SE here.
iPad Air
Storage: 64GB to 256 GB
Colours: Space Gray, Starlight (white), Pink, Purple, Blue
Price: From $599
This new iPad gets more juice with the Apple-designed M1 chip, which provides more power in its performance. Users can edit videos or play games without their iPad running out of steam. Weighing just one pound with its durable 100% recycled aluminum enclosure, the iPad Air is super portable. It includes the smart connector feature, which allows users to attach a keyboard to it.
Digital artists can purchase the second generation of the Apple Pencil to go along with the iPad Air, turning it into a portable digital sketchbook.
Here are some more key features:
- 5G connectivity
- Faster USBC
- New ultra wide 12 megapixel front camera
- 4K video
- Liquid retina display
- All-day battery life
Mac Studio and Studio Display
Price: From $1,599 (Studio Display), from $1,999 (Mac Studio)
The new Mac Studio is a compact computer that can sit right on your desk, with a footprint of just 7.7 inches squared and a height of only 3.7 inches. It’s being hailed as a breakthrough in personal computing. Users can choose to power the Mac Studio using the M1 Max chip or the new M1 Ultra chip.
The M1 Max is about three times faster than Apple’s top-of-the-line Mac Pro, and the M1 Ultra is up to 80% faster.
Studio Display pairs perfectly with the Mac Studio computer. It has a 27-inch display with an all-aluminum enclosure with a slim profile. The stand allows users to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. The display has a total of 14.7 million pixels at 218 pixels per inch, making it a 5k retina display.
Here are some of the key features:
Mac Studio
- Four Thunderbolt 4 ports
- 10 GB ethernet port
- Two USB-A ports
- HDMI port
- Pro audio jack
- WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5
Studio display
- Support for 1 billion colours
- 600 nits brightness
- Can configure to nano-texture glass
- 12 megapixel ultra wide camera
- One Thunderbolt 3 port
- Three USB-C ports
- Compatible with earlier models of MacBook pros and iMacs