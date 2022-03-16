Here are all the details on Apple's new iPhones, Mac and iPad Air

Apple has a slate of brand new products dropping this Friday.

From a more affordable iPhone to an incredibly powerful new Mac desktop set up, there are a lot of specs you’ll need to sift through before swiping your card on these items.

All of these products will be available starting March 18, so here’s what you should know before then.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in green and alpine green

Storage: From 128 GB to 1TB

Price: From $999 (iPhone 13 Pro), From $799 (iPhone 13)

This green colour on iPhone 13 is a new addition to the existing lineup. The screen matches seamlessly with the aluminum and glass in the back. The alpine green on the iPhone 13 Pro is made of premium and durable materials. It also uses Apple’s signature stainless steel bands that are colour-matched to the matte glass on the back.

These iPhones showcase the following notable features:

brighter display

durable ceramic shield

cinematic mode when recording videos

Night mode portraits

Macro photography

longer battery life

latest in 5G technology

iPhone SE

Storage: From 64GB to 256GB

Colours: (Product) Red, Starlight (white), Midnight (black)

Price: From $429

Finally, an iPhone that comfortably fits in your hand again! With a 4.7-inch design, this iPhone can easily fit in your pocket. It also brings back the classic physical home button with touch ID. The A15 bionic chip it contains will allow users to access advanced machine learning experiences like visual lookup, live text and on-device dictation on iOS 15.

Here are some key features:

Tough glass on the front and back

5G connectivity

Longer battery life

New 12 megapixel camera

Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and depth control

Smart HDR

4K video recording

Night mode time-lapse

You can read Daily Hive’s review of the iPhone SE here.

iPad Air

Storage: 64GB to 256 GB

Colours: Space Gray, Starlight (white), Pink, Purple, Blue

Price: From $599

This new iPad gets more juice with the Apple-designed M1 chip, which provides more power in its performance. Users can edit videos or play games without their iPad running out of steam. Weighing just one pound with its durable 100% recycled aluminum enclosure, the iPad Air is super portable. It includes the smart connector feature, which allows users to attach a keyboard to it.

Digital artists can purchase the second generation of the Apple Pencil to go along with the iPad Air, turning it into a portable digital sketchbook.

Here are some more key features:

5G connectivity

Faster USBC

New ultra wide 12 megapixel front camera

4K video

Liquid retina display

All-day battery life

Mac Studio and Studio Display

Price: From $1,599 (Studio Display), from $1,999 (Mac Studio)

The new Mac Studio is a compact computer that can sit right on your desk, with a footprint of just 7.7 inches squared and a height of only 3.7 inches. It’s being hailed as a breakthrough in personal computing. Users can choose to power the Mac Studio using the M1 Max chip or the new M1 Ultra chip.

The M1 Max is about three times faster than Apple’s top-of-the-line Mac Pro, and the M1 Ultra is up to 80% faster.

Studio Display pairs perfectly with the Mac Studio computer. It has a 27-inch display with an all-aluminum enclosure with a slim profile. The stand allows users to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. The display has a total of 14.7 million pixels at 218 pixels per inch, making it a 5k retina display.

Here are some of the key features:

Mac Studio

Four Thunderbolt 4 ports

10 GB ethernet port

Two USB-A ports

HDMI port

Pro audio jack

WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5

Studio display