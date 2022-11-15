Apple launches satellite-powered Emergency SOS feature (PHOTOS)

Apple has unveiled a brand new safety feature that can connect users with emergency services, without cellular or WiFi coverage.

The new Emergency SOS feature is available on iPhone 14 models and it gives users the ability to quickly and easily call emergency crews — even if there is no service and they can’t call 911.

When users are off the grid and select the Emergency SOS feature, it will provide a quick questionnaire to answer vital questions that can be sent to emergency crews in an initial message.

“Some of the most popular places to travel are off the beaten path and simply lack cellular coverage. With Emergency SOS via satellite, the iPhone 14 lineup provides an indispensable tool that can get users the help they need while they are off the grid,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

After you fill out the questionnaire, your iPhone will show you where to point your device to connect to a satellite.

In addition to the responses, the iPhone will also send your location, including altitude; iPhone battery level; and Medical ID, if enabled.

A transcript can also be shared with the user’s emergency contacts to keep them informed.

The Emergency SOS feature isn’t just something for those who are in need of immediate help. The technology means users can share their location via satellite with the Find My app.

In the app, users can open the Me tab, swipe up to see My Location via Satellite, and tap Send My Location.

The satellite connection on the iPhone 14 lineup also works with other safety features available on iPhone and Apple Watch, including Crash Detection and Fall Detection.

There is now a demo that users can try.

Emergency SOS is currently available on iPhone 14 in Canada and the US and is set to expand to parts of Europe next month.