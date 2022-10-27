Apple ups its game with a feature-filled 10th-generation iPad

Just a few days after Apple unveiled a brand new suite of products, we are taking a deep dive into the 10th-generation iPad and highlighting some of our favourite features.

One of the first things that stands out about the new iPad is the vibrant colour scheme. The new device comes in four different colours — blue, pink, yellow, and silver — and you can pick up colour-coordinated cases as well.

As for screen size, Apple is touting an “all-screen” design, but that may be a tiny bit of a stretch. The screen is a good size, with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, but you will definitely still notice the black edge.

The 10th-generation iPad also has a host of accessories, including the Magic Keyboard Folio, which, for me, is a must-have complement to the new device.

Favourite features and accessories

Speed and battery life

This isn’t the iPad Pro and I wasn’t expecting it to be, but the processing speeds and all-day battery life are major pluses.

I edited a few posts for social media, watched two movies, got a ton of work done, and had ZERO worries the battery would lose its charge before I shut things down for the day.

According to Apple, the new iPad is up to 5x faster than the best-selling Android tablet and 3x faster than the seventh-generation iPad.

Front-facing camera

If you don’t want to pull out your laptop for a meeting or you’re taking a call on the go, the new front-facing camera just makes sense. It is a big upgrade over the ninth-generation device. And the location of the camera has FINALLY changed — for the first time on any iPad, the front-facing camera is now located along the landscape edge.

The images are crisp and clear thanks to the new Liquid Retina display, with the 2360 x 1640-pixel resolution, nearly four million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and True Tone technology.

Touch ID

The new iPad gets rid of the home button and provides a Touch ID on the top of the device, so there is no screen space lost to the touch button. About time.

Magic Keyboard Folio

While you will have to shell out a bit more for some of the accessories, they make some aspects of the iPad experience worth it.

My favourite, by far, is the Magic Keyboard. As someone who went from a sixth-generation iPad, with no accessories, to the 10-gen, it makes sense to me. The price tag of CND$329 is a bit daunting, but the fact you are paying for a near-full-size keyboard with a large click trackpad definitely helps.

It’s also pretty versatile. Not only is it fully detachable, but the two-piece magnetic design also provides front and back protection. There is also a kickstand, which makes using the device a breeze.

Overall impressions

While the 10th-generation iPad features a lot of what we’ve come to expect from Apple, this feels like a reimagined device, especially with the vibrant colours and awesome accessories.

If you are going to shell out for the new iPad 10th generation, get the Magic Keyboard. It’s by far one of the best accessories, especially when you’re using your device on the go.

The 10th-generation iPad is available in stores, starting Wednesday, October 26th.

Wi-Fi models of the new iPad are available at a starting price of CDN$599, and WiFi + Cellular models start at CDN$799.

The new iPad, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in blue, pink, yellow, and silver.