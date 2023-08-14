News

Apartment fire sends smoke over Vancouver's Coal Harbour (VIDEO)

Aug 14 2023, 8:05 pm
@vancoped/TikTok

A fire broke out in an apartment in Coal Harbour Sunday afternoon, sending a column of black smoke into the sky.

A neighbour shared a video of the flames to TikTok, which could be seen on the balcony of the unit as sirens wailed below.

The neighbour shared another clip showing a firefighter on the balcony as crew members on the street blasted it with water.

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver Fire Rescue Service for more information about what happened but has not yet heard back.

The neighbour said it occurred on Bayshore Drive.

