"Islam is evil" graffiti spotted in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood: RCMP

Surrey RCMP is investigating multiple instances of anti-Muslim graffiti found in central Newton.

There have been several reports of incidents relating to this since July 5, 2021, and the RCMP believe that the incidents are linked.

The most recent report came in on July 14.

These types of incidents have a significant impact on the feeling of safety and security for members of our Muslim community,” says Constable Sarbjit K. Sangha, Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer.

On July 14, members of the public spotted graffiti on a refuse bin, on business property, as well as on a utility pole near a mosque in the area of 72 Avenue and King George Boulevard.

“Islam is evil” could be seen spray-painted on the refuse bin.

Daily Hive reached out to the Surrey RCMP in regards to the other messages, but they suggested the context was the same.

“Hate crimes and hate-motivated criminal activity has no place in Surrey, and our officers are working diligently to identify those responsible for these incidents,” added Cst. Sangha.

Surrey RCMP officers are under the impression that the same person or people are behind the different incidents.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.