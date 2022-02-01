Victoria police gives thumbs up to "Freedom Convoy" protesters (VIDEO)

Over the weekend, small protests around the country broke out in support of the larger “Freedom Convoy” protest in Ottawa.

In BC’s capital, protesters gathered by the BC Legislature. A viral video posted to social media shows what appears to be a Victoria Police Officer driving by giving a thumbs up to protesters on Saturday.

The video was quick to draw both criticism and a response from the department.

In recognition of VicPD giving a literal thumbs up to anti-vaccination and white supremacist protests, here’s a thread of FOI’d VicPD emails showing how it developed its policy that officers do not have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and can instead take tests. #cdnfoi #yyj pic.twitter.com/EhljzRXI1m — Stephen Harrison (@step_harrison) January 30, 2022

Chief Manak with the Victoria Police Department said in a statement that when they first saw the video, they “initially viewed it with concern since impartiality and neutrality are key to serving our community as police officers.”

I’ve heard concerns about a video of a @vicpdcanada officer at a protest this weekend. Here are my thoughts: #yyj pic.twitter.com/4QUh24g6S6 — Del Manak (@ChiefManak) January 31, 2022

“I have since spoken to the officer, who told me that he was responding to appreciative comments from citizens about VicPD’s presence in ensuring public safety at this event.”

“While impartiality and neutrality are essential at these events, so is proactive engagement with protest participants and bystanders in the interest of public safety.”

“That police officer should be disciplined,” wrote one Twitter user in response to the video. “The officer might just be thanking them for being safe,” wrote another.

That police officer should be disciplined. — michael strong (@michael56960757) January 31, 2022

Sometimes VicPD gives a thumbs up at protests where the protesters are in compliance with safety orders — people staying out of traffic, not blocking sidewalks or bikelanes, etc. This protest looks fairly non-disruptive. The officer might just be thanking them for being safe. — West Coast Lass (@Liv_F) January 31, 2022

What do you think? Should a Victoria Police officer be giving the thumbs up to protesters like this?