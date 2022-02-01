News

Victoria police gives thumbs up to "Freedom Convoy" protesters (VIDEO)

Sarah Anderson
Feb 1 2022, 7:30 pm
@step_harrison/Twitter

Over the weekend, small protests around the country broke out in support of the larger “Freedom Convoy” protest in Ottawa.

In BC’s capital, protesters gathered by the BC Legislature. A viral video posted to social media shows what appears to be a Victoria Police Officer driving by giving a thumbs up to protesters on Saturday.

The video was quick to draw both criticism and a response from the department.

Chief Manak with the Victoria Police Department said in a statement that when they first saw the video, they “initially viewed it with concern since impartiality and neutrality are key to serving our community as police officers.”

“I have since spoken to the officer, who told me that he was responding to appreciative comments from citizens about VicPD’s presence in ensuring public safety at this event.”

“While impartiality and neutrality are essential at these events, so is proactive engagement with protest participants and bystanders in the interest of public safety.”

“That police officer should be disciplined,” wrote one Twitter user in response to the video. “The officer might just be thanking them for being safe,” wrote another.

What do you think? Should a Victoria Police officer be giving the thumbs up to protesters like this?

