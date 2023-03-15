You already know that spring is just around the corner when Tim Hortons releases its pastel-hued treat — and this time, they’ve added a new cookie.

A seasonal favourite, the Cadbury Mini Eggs Dream Donuts, is back. The nest-like donut is a real visual treat — it’s dipped in white fondant, decorated with pastel sprinkles, and topped with Cadbury Mini Eggs.

But the donut isn’t the only item set to arrive.

This season, Tim Hortons has also added a baked treat. The Cadbury Mini Eggs Cookie is a classic Tims chocolate chunk cookie that features pastel-hued Cadbury Mini Eggs, a combination that’s sure to satisfy any chocolate craving.

Tallis Voakes, director of culinary innovation at Tim Hortons, said that the seasonal donut has “always been a big hit” with guests and that they’re excited about the new cookie.

“We all look forward to enjoying Cadbury Mini Eggs every spring and so I can’t wait to have our guests try the new Cadbury Mini Eggs Cookies that are packed with those famous crunchy, chocolatey bites!” said Voakes.

Luckily, unlike Easter egg hunts, these goodies are much easier to find.

You can buy the Cadbury Mini Eggs Dream Donuts and Cadbury Mini Eggs Cookies at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across the country, or you can order each through the Tim Hortons app.