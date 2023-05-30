Bianca Andreescu scores big upset over former World No. 1 player at French Open

Bianca Andreescu doesn’t appear to be too interested in an early exit at the French Open.

In a first-round match against former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, the 22-year-old Canadian came back from a first-set deficit to take the first-round victory on Tuesday at Roland Garros.

By a score of 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, the unseeded Andreescu completed the comeback over the 33-year-old Belarussian, who was ranked 18th in the French Open draw.

AN INCREDIBLE COMEBACK WIN BY THE CANADIAN! Despite losing the first set, Bianca Andreescu defeats No 18 seed, Victoria Azarenka (2-6 , 6-3, 6-4)! #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/eWlkcMRUPq — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 30, 2023

Andreescu won her first-round match at last year’s French Open against Ysaline Bonaventure, before falling to Belinda Bencic in the second round.

Andreescu has faced an uphill battle at a return to the elite level she displayed in 2019, where she won the US Open as well as the Indian Wells Masters’ and Rogers Cup WTA 1000 series events, jolting her as high as No. 4 in world rankings.

Tuesday’s win comes just over two months after a scary injury suffered by Andreescu earlier this year, where she was carted off the court in a wheelchair during a tournament in Miami. She had torn two ligaments in her foot.

“I’ve never felt this kind of pain before,” Andreescu was heard saying on the broadcast while writhing in pain.