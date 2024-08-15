American track star bugged lululemon for Canadian Olympic merch

American Olympic star Nikki Hiltz might’ve been born in California, but it appears at least a bit of their heart resides in the Great White North.

Hiltz, an American middle-distance runner who came seventh in the women’s 1500m at the Olympic Games in Paris this year, showed off their love for Canada’s lululemon garb in a video posted to social media this week.

While Team USA was outfitted by Ralph Lauren throughout the Games, Hiltz couldn’t help but notice how comfortable their Canadian competitors looked.

“I got this box I’m really excited to open,” Hiltz shared in a TikTok this week. “So before I get into it, I think it’s important to acknowledge that, no, I’m not Canadian, but I am an Olympian, and lululemon designed all the Team Canada stuff, and I’m a lulu ambassador, and so I really wanted some of it.”

“So when I was in Paris, I went to the Team Canada house and I got this sweatshirt,” Hiltz continued. “And then this literal box is literally their favourite pieces from the Teen Canada Paris kit. So now I get even more Canadian gear. Is it weird? I don’t know. Do I love it? Absolutely.”

Hiltz explained they bugged lululemon for some Canadian Olympic merch after seeing their opening ceremony outfits.

“It was literally so hot during the opening ceremonies, and I saw Team Canada in this, and I was like, literally, I want to be in nothing more right now. And I was sweating in my outfit,” Hiltz explained.

Hiltz’s dog Scout also got in on the action, getting a lululemon bandana.

“I support more than just one country. I know you’re German, but maybe you could be Canadian with me… We could just pretend. Look how good you look. Do you like it? We’re twins,” Hiltz joked to Scout.