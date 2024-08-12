If you really enjoyed breaking making its Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, we’ve got some bad news for you.

Breaking won’t be at the next Summer Olympics — and it might not be the only sport leaving the programme for 2028.

As you may have heard, Canada’s own Philip Kim, better known as “Phil Wizard,” won gold in the inaugural men’s breaking competition this past weekend, certifying his status as a Canadian Olympic legend.

“I’m glad it did not look like it. I was stressed out of my mind,” he said after the event, as per the Canadian Olympic Committee. “It’s been a whirlwind of emotions. I said this in a previous interview yesterday, I cried my eyes out because I was so scared to do this. There’s been a lot of pressure, a lot of expectations. I’m glad I was able to deliver, but more than anything, I’m glad I just enjoyed the moment.”

Kim had to be aware that he might never get another chance to compete on such an international stage.

Known as “breakdancing” to the general public but “breaking” competitively, the sport is a one-and-done at the Summer Olympics and will not be included when the Games move to Los Angeles in four years’ time.

But contrary to whatever rumours you might hear, the elimination of breaking from the program has nothing to do with Australian meme sensation Rachael “Raygun” Gunn, who finished last in the women’s competition and lost all three of her round-robin battles.

While breaking is the only sport confirmed to be off the LA program, another staple Olympic sport could also be out.

Interestingly, there’s an ongoing battle with the International Olympic Committee and various boxing federations worldwide, with no confirmation as of yet that boxing will be back come 2028. While world sport federations traditionally run their Olympic sports in cooperation with the IOC, the IOC themselves handled boxing over the last two Summer Games. Unless a suitable federation steps up that meets IOC standards over the next few years, boxing could be out in 2028 as well.

But while breaking (and, possibly, boxing) is going by the wayside, a whole host of additions will be coming to Los Angeles. Flag football, baseball/softball, lacrosse, squash, and cricket will all be brought into the fold for 2028.