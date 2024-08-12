Infamous Australian breakdancer Raygun was showing off her moves recently during a quick show for some athletes in the Paris 2024 Olympic Village.

Raygun, whose real name is Rachael Gunn, has gone viral for her performance at the end of last week in the official breaking competition.

It seems like she’s been enjoying some of her newfound fame as she was dancing for a huge group of athletes prior to the closing ceremony in Paris yesterday.

Australian rower Jean Mitchell posted the video of Raygun dancing in the Olympic Village to TikTok, where it has already accumulated more than two million views.

Many Australian Olympic athletes can be seen dancing around her and cheering as Raygun shows off some of her moves.

You can see plenty of athletes filming the moment and lots of whopping and hollering as Raygun drops to the ground in her routine.

The reception she received from her fellow athletes was much better than the one she received from the judges during her official entry into the Olympic breaking event.

The 36-year-old failed to record a single point, and many of her dance moves have been the subject of jokes online. This has resulted in millions of people seeing her dancing, and she’s become one of the biggest stories of the Paris Olympics.

She lost her matches by a combined score of 54-0. The backlash to her performance has been swift online, although others in the breaking community are now standing up for her.

Canada’s own Phil Wizard won the breaking gold medal. The sport is not returning for the Los Angeles 2028 Games and thus the Canadian may be the only person ever to own an Olympic breaking gold medal.

Raygun is not only a professional dancer; she also works as a professor and holds a PhD.