BC children subject to 10-day-long Amber Alert found in Alberta

An Amber Alert issued for two children in Surrey, BC, has been cancelled after RCMP found them, their mother and two other people in a rural property in Alberta.

The two children were found safe and are being reunited with their family, RCMP said Saturday evening as it ended the BC Amber Alert, which was active for 10 days.

According to Mounties, Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit identified a rural property in Alberta, just outside of the town of Edson, where the children were believed to be.

The Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team was engaged, and it entered the property around 7:20 pm Saturday and found the eight-year-old, 10-year-old, and three adults.

The children’s mother, Verity Bolton, and her boyfriend, Abraxas Glazov, were arrested. A third person was detained, RCMP said.

“The children were taken to their father, who was waiting with investigators at a nearby detachment in Alberta,” the statement reads.

The children were reunited with their family, “who are extremely grateful,” RCMP added.

The property the children were found has been secured for a full search to be conducted Sunday.

RCMP confirmed the mother, Bolton, who was believed to have abducted them, has been charged with two counts of abduction in contravention of a custody order. Bolton’s boyfriend, 53-year-old Abraxas Scherbing-Glazov, was charged with two counts of abduction of a person under the age of 14.

Bolton and Scherbing-Glazov remain in custody in Alberta, awaiting their next court appearance.

Since the Amber Alert was activated, 435 tips came in from across BC, Alberta, and even as far away as New Brunswick.

“We sincerely appreciate the assistance from the public, media, and other policing and community partners, who all played an important role in this investigation,” RCMP said.

“We recognize that many people have been following this investigation closely since the AMBER Alert was issued and that there are many questions. However, we are limited to the details that we can provide as this matter is now before the courts.”