Amazon to open five new distribution hubs in Metro Vancouver, add 2,000 jobs

Amazon’s packaging, processing, and delivery capacity are set to see a huge boost within Metro Vancouver by the end of 2021.

Today the e-commerce company announced it is expanding in the region with five new buildings that will add a combined total of 2,000 jobs.

This includes a 450,000-square-foot advanced robotics fulfillment centre within the Port of Vancouver by the end of the year. Amazon’s first robotics fulfillment centre in BC will account for half of the new job growth.

A sort centre will open in Langley City later in 2021, creating over 500 jobs.

Three delivery stations in Langley Township, Pitt Meadows, and Delta will each generate hundreds of jobs. The Langley Township facility opened in February, and the remaining locations will open later this year.

“We’re thrilled to expand our network in British Columbia to better serve our customers while offering our employees bright, safe careers with on-the-job training and upskilling,” said Sumegha Kumar, Director of Canadian Customer Fulfillment Operations at Amazon Canada, in a statement.

“Our new facilities will help us meet our customers’ growing demand for great products and faster delivery times while also expanding the service and support we can provide to the thousands of local small businesses selling their products on Amazon.”

Amazon currently employs over 5,500 full- and part-time employees in operations, corporate, and technology positions in BC. The company states it has invested over $3 billion in BC over the past decade.

The workforce will also grow over the coming years from the opening of Amazon’s major office hub at The Post in downtown Vancouver. The company has taken over all 1.1 million square feet of office space being built in the former Canada Post complex. When complete in 2023, it will be the place of employment for 6,000 tech office workers, increasing Amazon’s total workforce in the region to 8,000.

The latest update on Quadreal’s The Post. It definitely should be way taller with more commercial density, given its location in the CBD and the rarity of a full city block for development without a laneway. If only it weren’t for view cones. #Amazon #vancre #vanre #vanpoli pic.twitter.com/xvS2Hr6BDg — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) May 2, 2021

Last September, Amazon stated it would hire 100,000 additional workers in the United States and Canada to keep up with soaring demand in its e-commerce business.

In the first quarter of 2021, it reported its operating income increased to USD$8.9 billion — up from $4 billion in the first quarter of 2020. Net income increased to $8.1 billion in the first quarter of this year, compared with net income of $2.5 billion in the same period last year.

Amazon also expanded its air cargo network with the acquisition of 11 aircraft from WestJet and Delta to expand its Amazon Air fleet to more than 85 aircraft by the end of 2022.